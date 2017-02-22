Evansville man pleads guilty in armed robbery case

An Evansville man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

According to a tweet from the prosecutor's office, 26-year-old Tyron McNeal entered a guilty plea on four counts of armed robbery after two days of trial.

(1/2) After 2 days of trial, 26-year-old Tyron Mcneal entered a guilty plea to four counts of armed robbery. (Picture courtesy @VandSheriff) pic.twitter.com/NmIPNzU1Oe — County Prosecutor (@vcprosecutor) February 22, 2017

McNeal was arrested back in September at an apartment complex on Covert Avenue. When he saw officers approaching in the parking lot, police say he took off and ran into a common area of the complex and shut the door.

He was eventually arrested and police determined he left his two-year-old daughter inside the apartment by herself.

McNeal was charged at the time with armed robbery, neglect of a dependent, and resisting law enforcement.

(2/2) The armed robbery charges are in reference to a Hardee's robbery in Sept. of 2016. Sentencing is set for March 16th at 9am. — County Prosecutor (@vcprosecutor) February 22, 2017

