OPD looking into several cases of counterfeit cash

It's graduation day for Evansville Day School seniors, but first, they had to complete their senior projects. This was no easy task.More >>
It's graduation day for Evansville Day School seniors, but first, they had to complete their senior projects. This was no easy task.More >>
Plenty of people took advantage of the nice weather to attend the first-ever "lunch on the lawn" at the Old Courthouse.More >>
Plenty of people took advantage of the nice weather to attend the first-ever "lunch on the lawn" at the Old Courthouse.More >>
Troy Dalton, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.More >>
Troy Dalton, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
Evansville police are trying to identify the man they say robbed the Schnucks on N. Green River Rd.More >>
Evansville police are trying to identify the man they say robbed the Schnucks on N. Green River Rd.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>