OPD looking into several cases of counterfeit cash

Owensboro police are investigating several cases involving counterfeit money.

According to police, officers are looking into 32 cases that involve the exchange of fraudulent bills for goods and services.

OPD has seen the exchange of fake 5’s, 20’s, 50’s, and $100 bills.

Police say in some cases, the bills are clearly marked as props and should not be considered legal tender. In other situations, police say a simple verification process using a detector pen can prevent you from becoming a victim of fraud.

If you find that you have received a fraudulent bill, please call OPD at 270-687-8888.

If you have information about where these items are originating, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

