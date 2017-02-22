Reward offered for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

Indiana State Police gave an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into the murders of two girls in Delphi, Indiana.

[Two missing teens killed; police seek answers]

Police say they've been working around the clock to find whoever is responsible for killing Abby Williams and Libby German last week

During the news conference this morning, they announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, who has been identified in this grainy picture released a couple of days ago.

State police say the girls disappeared while they were hiking near an abandoned bridge just outside of town. Their bodies were found the next day.

According to tweets from WTHR, our NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, State Police say the reward is $41,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

They say the suspect picture we've been showing, came from Libby German's cell phone. They also say they have an audio recording of a man saying "down the hill" from her phone. You can hear that in the above video.

Police are not releasing the cause of death because they say that will be a way to help identify the suspect or someone who knows something.

The FBI will be using digital billboards to get the word out nationally about search, and tips can also be e-mailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.