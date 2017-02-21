Owensboro business celebrating anniversary by helping nonprofits

An Owensboro business is celebrating its 16th anniversary this month by helping nonprofits.

Red Pixel Studio is putting on a contest called the Sweet 16 Award. From now until March 1, 2017, staff will be picking 16 nonprofits as a finalist for a new website.

Through three rounds of voting on Facebook, the community will choose the winner. Staff tells us they hope the online voting will raise awareness for all the finalists.

“Because nonprofits provide services that help our community. We believe by helping a nonprofit in turn we are helping our community,” said Jason Kyle, Red Pixel Studio Vice President.

Red Pixel staff tell us a new website design costs around $7,500.

Voting begins on the Red Pixel Facebook page March 12th and ends on April 3rd.

For more information on how your nonprofit organization can apply and on contest rules, click here Red Pixel Studio’s website.

