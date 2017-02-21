EPD respond to reports of shots fired

Police on the scene of a shots fired call (WFIE)

Evansville police responded to several reports of shots fired.

According to a report from Evansville police, shots were fired into a home on Shelby Avenue just before 9:30 Tuesday night.

Officers found damage to a window and wall inside the home from a bullet.

No one was reported hurt.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.