Masonville sewer project more than 70% finished

Failing septic systems will soon be a thing of the past in one Daviess County town.

The small town of Masonville is undergoing a $1.2 million sewer project and it's almost complete. It's happening right now on Highway 231 and Burton Road.

Across the street from Lil' Stevie's of Masonville a new neighbor has moved in. The loud noises mixed with the traffic on busy Highway 231 are music to their ears, though.

The pizza shop was built long ago and it's connected to an old septic tank. If the toilet stops working, the staff have to call a plumber to clear the lines.

"So far we haven't had to shut down. But if we continue to keep having problems it could shut us down for a day or so and cause delays," said Brandon Bratcher, a manager Lil' Stevie's of Masonville.

The noisy neighbor across the street is a group of construction workers that are extending the sewer from Deer Valley to the neighborhoods around Burton Road. Work began last year and right now Crews are 70 percent of the way done.

Around 200 customers will have reliable service when it is completed.

"We have a $600,000 community development block grant that is going to offset some of the cost for the people out there. When that grant is 80 percent complete we're going to apply for another one," said Al Mattingly, Daviess County Judge Executive.

The rest of the project is funded by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.

That means the people of Masonville won't be paying for the project directly. Which means more money in their pockets for other things like an occasional slice of Lil' Stevie's pizza.

