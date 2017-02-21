Panthers rise to No. 9 in D-2 Poll

For the first time this season, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball has landed a spot in the Top 10, coming in at No. 9 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll. This marks the 256th time that Kentucky Wesleyan has made an appearance in the Top 10, the most of any team at the NCAA Div. II level. The Panthers basketball program is so prestigious that the second place team is Virginia Wesleyan at 150 weeks in the Top 10.

The Panthers improved to 24-2 with two dominant wins over Cedarville and Ohio Valley last week. The rankings were calculated based on games through Sunday, and does not include the win over Salem International on Monday.

In Thursday’s win over Cedarville, senior Ken-Jah Bosley eclipsed 2,000 career points with a free throw in the closing minute. He is the first player to reach the milestone in the history of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, and fifth at Kentucky Wesleyan. On Saturday, Bosley scored 21 points to pass George Tinsley in the career scoring record book. Bosley now sits in fourth place with 2,049 career points and trails Kelly Coleman in third by 28 points.

Jordan Jacks also made history on Saturday, recording his first career triple double, and the first in the G-MAC conference. He tabbed 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday. Jacks has produced seven double doubles this season in addition to his triple double.

The Panthers are currently riding a 23 game winning streak, the longest in program history, and good for third longest active winning streak across the NCAA behind Gonzaga (28) and Whitman (25). The Panthers boast a 45 home game winning streak which is the third longest at the Owensboro Sportscenter and the longest active home win streak across the NCAA.

Kentucky Wesleyan will wrap up their regular season with a G-MAC road game at Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday with tip off set for 4 pm CT. Fans unable to make the trip are invited to Fetta for a watch party beginning at 3:30 pm.

With a perfect 11-0 record in the G-MAC, Kentucky Wesleyan earned the right to host the G-MAC conference tournament March 2-4 at the Sportscenter. As the number one seed, the Panthers received a first round bye and will be in action on March 3 at 1:30 pm. Fans can find all ticket information here.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department