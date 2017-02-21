OZ Tyler Distillery getting $70K back from county government - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OZ Tyler Distillery getting $70K back from county government

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The owners of the OZ Tyler Distillery in Owensboro will be getting back around $70,000 from the county government.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court passed an incentive ordinance on Tuesday that would give TerrePURE Kentucky Distillers some of their occupational tax back. 

That's because the company invested around $23-million renovating the Charles Medley Distillery and will be creating up to 70 new jobs in the next few years. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly