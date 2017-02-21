OZ Tyler Distillery getting $70K back from county government

The owners of the OZ Tyler Distillery in Owensboro will be getting back around $70,000 from the county government.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court passed an incentive ordinance on Tuesday that would give TerrePURE Kentucky Distillers some of their occupational tax back.

That's because the company invested around $23-million renovating the Charles Medley Distillery and will be creating up to 70 new jobs in the next few years.

