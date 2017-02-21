Jacobsville residents joining forces to reduce crime

A push to get more people involved in reducing crime in Evansville's Jacobsville neighborhood.

On Tuesday night, neighbors learned the latest crime statistics and how they can help bring those numbers down.

While the numbers have dropped for some crimes, others are on the rise.

Residents there say it's time to band together and fight back against crime.

Tuesday night, several residents of the Jacobsville neighborhood gathered to hear from Evansville police about what types of crime are happening in their area and what they can do about it.

A recent study showed Jacobsville represented 5% of the city's population, but 10% of its crime.

One resident told me narcotics and theft are the main problems, but they're hoping there's power in numbers to bring those numbers down.

"We've increased policing," said Jacobsville resident Melissa Tines. "We've done efforts as far as starting neighborhood watch programs and getting neighbors on the streets and communicating with each other to help express how they feel about crime and how they can solve the problems on their blocks individually."

"We need people to call the police when they see something suspicious and not just ignore it and say, that just happens in my neighborhood and not to get accustomed to that and actually standing up and doing something about crime in your neighborhood," said Jacobsville Join In's Nick Bockhorst.

If you would like to help out, all you have to do is contact Jacobsville Join In.

