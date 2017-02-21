Ohio County drive-in could re-open this summer - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ohio County drive-in could re-open this summer

By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
Connect
BEAVER DAM, KY (WFIE) -

The drive-in movie theater outside of Beaver Dam, Kentucky closed two years ago, but it will hopefully be playing movies on that screen again this summer. 

Owner Luke Burden says he can't wait for the day to welcome people back out the drive-in. He hopes that will be this summer, but before that can happen it is going to take a lot of hard work fixing everything up. 

Not many 26-years-olds own a drive in. When Burden heard the owner was selling the place the last year, he quickly jumped on board, but the place is in bad shape. Burden says it needs a new up to date projectors, a new screen, new speakers, and the concession stand needs new kitchen equipment and restrooms. 

"The goal is a 133ft x 80ft screen, I think, is what we are looking at. 60,70, somewhere in that area. That would give us the largest drive-in screen in the nation," Burden says.

Burden says he needs around $200,000. He hopes to raise the money and have this place up and running by the summer. If not this season, definitely the next. One way to donate is visiting this website crowdrise.com

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly