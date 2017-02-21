Ohio County drive-in could re-open this summer

The drive-in movie theater outside of Beaver Dam, Kentucky closed two years ago, but it will hopefully be playing movies on that screen again this summer.

Owner Luke Burden says he can't wait for the day to welcome people back out the drive-in. He hopes that will be this summer, but before that can happen it is going to take a lot of hard work fixing everything up.

Not many 26-years-olds own a drive in. When Burden heard the owner was selling the place the last year, he quickly jumped on board, but the place is in bad shape. Burden says it needs a new up to date projectors, a new screen, new speakers, and the concession stand needs new kitchen equipment and restrooms.

"The goal is a 133ft x 80ft screen, I think, is what we are looking at. 60,70, somewhere in that area. That would give us the largest drive-in screen in the nation," Burden says.

Burden says he needs around $200,000. He hopes to raise the money and have this place up and running by the summer. If not this season, definitely the next. One way to donate is visiting this website crowdrise.com

