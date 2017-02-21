Hopkins County roads to be resurfaced

The Kentucky Department of Transportation presented its plan to resurface three different sections of road throughout Hopkins county and the fiscal court approved it.
The recommendations fall under the rural secondary program. The roads accepted for the change are about a mile and a half on Kentucky 260, a little over a mile of Highbanks Ferry Rd. in the northern part of the county, and 5 miles on Highway 813 in the southern part of the county. The total amount of money from the state for these projects is around $800,000.
The projects will start this spring.
