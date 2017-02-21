Fire at Mill Creek Estates rekindles overnight

Firefighters were called back to a mobile home on Badger Drive, just after Mill Road, near St. Joe.

The fire broke out Tuesday night and rekindled early Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to get it out quickly.

Officials tell us no one was home at either time.

No one was hurt, but crews say the home is a total loss.

They tell us they're not sure what caused the fire to break out in the first place.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.