1% of rentals in Evansville open, housing a major need for the city

Right now, downtown Evansville is the place to be, according to realtors and developers.

So much so, city officials tell us, they're working to provide more housing. It's getting harder to find a place to live in downtown Evansville. The latest numbers from realtors show only 1% of rentals are open right now.

It's being called a "building boom" for the city. The city's 5 to 7 year plan includes 500 new units of housing, at a variety of prices. So those who want to live downtown, can.

Right now there is about $251 million of construction happening in Evansville. Including the Medical School, renovations of the McCurdy building and more than 141 units of housing.

There is also plans for the former Old National Bank building that will eventually be home to more condos in the downtown area. Downtown Alliance in Evansville Director Joshua Armstrong says housing in the downtown area is very important to the city.

"Downtown belongs to everyone and we want to see an active, vibrant downtown," Director of Downtown Alliance in Evansville Joshua Armstrong said. "Downtown is the economic engine of any successful region. So we want to continue to grown downtown as a contributor to the entire region."

Construction on the former old national bank building is scheduled to begin this summer. Beginning with stabilizing the 420 building on Main Street.

