Recent Kenergy bills higher than normal

Henderson Kenergy customers want answers after taking a look at their most recent bills.

Many customers are saying their bills doubled.

Kenergy officials at Tuesday's Henderson Fiscal Court meeting say the number one reason is the weather. One customer, Valerie Gentry, argued that this winter has been mild. Kenergy's Renee Jones says though mild overall, there were a couple cold days that caused bills to spike.

Kenergy officials say a reserve fund credit, 21 day billing gap, and 3% residential rate increase were the factors contributing to the high bill.

However, customers say the problems began when the new smart meters were installed.

"We felt it was the kilowatt usage and the new smart meters that possibly have something to do with the one billing period that is just outrageous," said Valerie Gentry.

"We check out meters on a daily basis out in the field and we have seen nothing to give us any concern at all about the meters reading properly and communicating the home office properly everything is running exactly the way we thought it would," said Renee Jones.

Gentry says she's encouraging Kenergy Customers to meet at the Henderson County Fair Grounds tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.

She says they'll compare bills and come up with a plan to address the issue.

Kenergy officials say they offer budget billing and rebates for energy efficiency.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.