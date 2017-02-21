Officials want residents input on road projects

We first told you about some big road projects planned for this year in Evansville, and one day later, we tracked down some of the people who live nearby.

Off of north Fulton Avenue is where a major resurfacing project is about to get underway. It is one of a few important road projects slated for 2017.

[Click here details about which roads are already set for repairs for 2017.]

On Monday we showed you which Evansville roads are already on the fix-it list. But, city officials still want to hear from you about which other roads are in need of repairs.

One resident we spoke with tells us this is welcoming news to him.

"I think the roads are generally hard and ruff on your vehicles, so it would be welcome to see some road improvement to the roadways and throughout Evansville," the Evansville resident explained. "It would benefit a lot of people."

City Engineer Brent Schmitt tells us, most streets are at about a C average. They hope to bring that grade up a bit.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.