Boil advisory issued for Pike Gibson Water customers in Gibson Co.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Some customers of Pike Gibson Water Company have been placed under a precautionary boil advisory.

The boil advisory only impacts customers located in Gibson County.

