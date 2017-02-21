Two Evansville companies make Indiana's "Best Places to Work" list

Some Evansville businesses have a new reason to brag.

Two local companies were named to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's "100 Best Places to Work" list. Kemper CPA Group and Traylor Brothers were included in the "large companies" section of the list.

The chamber picks the companies through a list of reports and surveys. For Traylor Brothers, this is the sixth straight year they've been named to the list. It's also the third straight year the Kemper CPA Group has made the cut.

"I think it's a matter of our culture in supporting our people through many different programs and you know day to day work experience," says Traylor Bros. Human Resources Director Stephen Watson.

"Our culture is very laid back. Very friendly we have an open door policy so all of our partners and our managers are easily approachable. Our people feel like they're valued members of the team," says Jill Koester, a partner at Kemper CPA Group.

All 100 companies on the list have been invited to an awards dinner in May.

