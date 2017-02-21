Two Evansville companies make Indiana's "Best Places to Work" list

A group of parents is fighting to save their kids swim team.More >>
A group of parents is fighting to save their kids swim team.More >>
A popular Franklin Street bar is set to reopen tomorrow afternoon. A kitchen fire forced Sportsman's to close it's doors two weeks ago.More >>
A popular Franklin Street bar is set to reopen tomorrow afternoon. A kitchen fire forced Sportsman's to close it's doors two weeks ago.More >>
The family of 22-year-old De'Niko Scott speaks out, pleading with anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact police.More >>
The family of 22-year-old De'Niko Scott speaks out, pleading with anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact police.More >>
Some Hancock County pre-schoolers will be in the classroom all day starting next year.More >>
Some Hancock County pre-schoolers will be in the classroom all day starting next year.More >>
Henderson City Commissioners called a special-meeting for Friday to review the proposed ordinance to raise payroll taxes, in order to compensate lowering property taxes. After a 3-2 vote on the first reading Tuesday night, 14 News learned on Thursday the new ordinance more than likely will pass. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin tell us the city has the 4th highest property tax rate in the bluegrass, and has the lowest payroll tax rate of any city its size in the state. The p...More >>
Henderson City Commissioners called a special-meeting for Friday to review the proposed ordinance to raise payroll taxes, in order to compensate lowering property taxes. After a 3-2 vote on the first reading Tuesday night, 14 News learned on Thursday the new ordinance more than likely will pass. Henderson Mayor Steve Austin tell us the city has the 4th highest property tax rate in the bluegrass, and has the lowest payroll tax rate of any city its size in the state. The p...More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>