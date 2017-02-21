Madisonville man arrested for shooting in Trigg Co.

A Madisonville man who was wanted in a shooting out of Trigg County is in custody.

Malik Gant, 19, was arrested by Madisonville police this weekend.

The Trigg County sheriff's office believes he shot a man in the leg near Lake Barkley in January.

Gant pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge Tuesday in court.

His preliminary hearing is next Tuesday.

