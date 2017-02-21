Completion of Madisonville skate park expected sooner rather than later

The new skate park coming to Madisonville should be finished sooner than expected.

In Monday's council chambers meeting, the city decided to narrow the project from two phases to one phase. Building the park should take about 60 days.

We are told the $241,000 project should start once the weather gets nicer. The park will be built right across from West Broadway Elementary school.

