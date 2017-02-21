Henderson Water Utility customers could be charged for storm water

Additional water bill charges for storm water could be on the way for Henderson Water Utility customers.

General Manager, Tom Williams says members of the Water and Sewer Commission voted to accept an additional flat charge for storm water services, that customers would pay each month. This means a $5 charge for storm water would be included on customers monthly bills along with their regular charge for water and sewer.

Williams says the charge is to help cover the cost of maintenance, repair, and extension of storm water facilities. Williams says customers will get plenty of notice ahead of time, and that the next step to get this approved is March 28, 2017.

