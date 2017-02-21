Evansville man pleads not guilty for child molesting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man pleads not guilty for child molesting

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man charged with child molestation appeared in court Tuesday. 

Millard Johnson appeared via video and took a not guilty plea on two counts of child molesting. 

His attorney requested Johnson to be released on home detention, but a prosecutor requested he be charged with two counts of child molestation in two different instances. 

His bond was set at $4,500 cash. 

