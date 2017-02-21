Sheriff's deputies honored at Vanderburgh Co. ceremony

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department recognized several staff members for their hard work in public.

Many of the awards given out were for the officers' quick response in drug-related cases.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says with the rise in drug use, it's critical the officers think fast.

Vanderburgh County also swore in two new officers at the awards and Wedding says it's important to recognize his staff when often times their efforts go unnoticed.

Five members of the sheriff's department also retired and were acknowledged for the time they spent on staff.

