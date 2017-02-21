Information meeting for Lincoln Ave. project in Newburgh - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Information meeting for Lincoln Ave. project in Newburgh

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Officials in Warrick County held project information meeting for the ongoing Lincoln Avenue construction project in Newburgh.

It an informal question and answer session Tuesday night for people living in the area, to address any concerns they may have about the project.  

"I'm excited about it because we're gonna get sidewalks on both sides of the road," said resident Kevin Heil. "It's a very busy road and there's ditches so there's no place to walk."

The project will widen Lincoln, from Bell Road east to Lenn Road, with bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides, and will add left turn lanes at each main intersection.

