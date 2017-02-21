Passenger ejected from SUV during hit and run crash last week ha - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Passenger ejected from SUV during hit and run crash last week has died

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Van flipped on Lloyd Expressway (Source: EPD Twitter) Van flipped on Lloyd Expressway (Source: EPD Twitter)
Jovontae Carter (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail Jovontae Carter (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The passenger who was ejected from an SUV during a hit and run crash on Evansville's west side last week has died, according to court officials.

Jovontae Carter, 22, made his first court appearance via video conference on Tuesday.

Officers say Carter lost control of the SUV he was driving and hit a guardrail. The vehicle rolled on its side and a passenger was ejected.

We're told the passenger was his mother-in-law, who later died at a hospital.

Carter claims he ran to get help and then got scared.

A judge raised his bond for $100,000 surety to $200,000 surety, or $20,000 cash.

He has a review hearing on April 4 at 9 a.m.

