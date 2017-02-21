Passenger ejected from SUV during hit and run crash last week has died

The passenger who was ejected from an SUV during a hit and run crash on Evansville's west side last week has died, according to court officials.

Jovontae Carter, 22, made his first court appearance via video conference on Tuesday.

Officers say Carter lost control of the SUV he was driving and hit a guardrail. The vehicle rolled on its side and a passenger was ejected.

We're told the passenger was his mother-in-law, who later died at a hospital.

Carter claims he ran to get help and then got scared.

A judge raised his bond for $100,000 surety to $200,000 surety, or $20,000 cash.

He has a review hearing on April 4 at 9 a.m.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.