Hopkins Co. woman hospitalized after early morning crash

A Hopkins County woman is in the hospital after an early morning crash.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Nortonville Road.

Sheriff's deputies say 48-year-old Beverly Evans, of Dawson Springs, went off the road and hit a ditch.

She was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

