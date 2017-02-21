Evansville man who tried to run over police makes first court appearance

An Evansville man who tried to run over police officers made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Marquelle Smith, 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Police say they went to the area of Jefferson and Bedford after getting a report that shots had been fired.

Police say Smith was parked in front of a home and they ordered him out of the car, but instead, they say he accelerated and tried to run over them.

That's when police say they fired shots at the car.

Smith ended up crashing into a shed on South Bedford and when he wouldn't get out of the car, an officer used his taser.

Police say he was checked out at the hospital, but no injuries were found. They say they found crack cocaine and marijuana on him.

