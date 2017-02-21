DNR announces county deer advisory councils throughout IN

Indiana White-tailed Deer Herd Management is putting together county deer advisory councils throughout the state, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The advisory councils would be expected to include representation from agriculture forestry, local government, tourism, transportation, non-consumptive users, and a disease monitoring organization.

The DNR will provide the council with the information they already collect on an annual basis, which includes harvest data, crop depredation damage, forest damage, and deer-vehicle collision statistics.

"This is for citizens to have direct involvement in deer management in their counties for themselves and the resources for the future generations," the Indiana White-tailed Deer Herd Management wrote on Facebook. "Only with each individual's involvement can we ensure the white-tailed deer do not go the way of the pheasant and ruffed grouse, just as they did in 1896, while still balancing levels that do not cause economic loss to other stakeholders in each county. We owe this to our children and their children."

Council meetings will gather public input on deer population goals and antlerless quotas for that county and share it with the DNR.

You can find more information on council meetings and locations by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.