MUST SEE: Smoke stacks come crashing down after nearly 50 years

In a matter of seconds, the smoke stacks from the Ratts Generating Station in Petersburg came tumbling down.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Hoosier Energy officials say it’s the last step in the ongoing demo at the site.

The station went idle in 2015. It was Indiana’s first electric cooperative power plant and went online in 1970. Hoosier Energy officials say they don’t have any immediate plans for the property, but they will keep it for future use.

