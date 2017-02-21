Fate of 3 officers in excessive force case to be decided Thursda - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fate of 3 officers in excessive force case to be decided Thursday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Three EPD officers accused of using excessive force will learn their fates Thursday.

All of this, stemming from an October arrest.

This all comes after Police Chief Billy Bolin said the officers used excessive force against the suspect, 36-year-old Mark Healy.

[RELATED: Prosecutor will not charge EPD officers in excessive force case]

We learned Tuesday at an EPD Merit Commission meeting that one of those officers, Marcus Craig's hearing will be postponed. His attorney says they're not trying to delay the hearing. But this needed to be discussed, if he's fired, he'd lose that pension.

We're told Officer Craig's disability claim was made last month. The request for a continuance was made two weeks ago.

The hearing for the other three officers is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

    Sheriff's Office: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:49:01 GMT
    We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE)We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE)

    We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

    More >>

    We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

    More >>

  • EPD names suspect in Jackson Ave. shooting

    EPD names suspect in Jackson Ave. shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:44:18 GMT
    Demario White (Source: EPD)Demario White (Source: EPD)
    Evansville police have identified a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month. Officers say 34-year-old Demario White shot 33-year-old Andrew Beasley in the chest in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue before 9 p.m. on May 15. May 15th shooting suspect ID'd as Demario White, 34. He's 5'10"/ 140. Shooting happened in 3900 block of Jackson. EPD trying to locate him. pic.twitter.com/hCazmF72Ts — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 25, 2017 Beasley was taken ...More >>
    Evansville police have identified a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month. Officers say 34-year-old Demario White shot 33-year-old Andrew Beasley in the chest in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue before 9 p.m. on May 15. May 15th shooting suspect ID'd as Demario White, 34. He's 5'10"/ 140. Shooting happened in 3900 block of Jackson. EPD trying to locate him. pic.twitter.com/hCazmF72Ts — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 25, 2017 Beasley was taken ...More >>

  • TSA visits EVV Regional Airport to offer tips for summer travel

    TSA visits EVV Regional Airport to offer tips for summer travel

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:24:29 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    TSA officials say first thing you should do before even going to the airport is check your bags because often times, items people carry around each day are not allowed on planes.Several items were taken from EVV travelers at Evansville Regional Airport in the last few days. We're talking stun guns, knives, even a meat cleaver. 

    More >>

    TSA officials say first thing you should do before even going to the airport is check your bags because often times, items people carry around each day are not allowed on planes.Several items were taken from EVV travelers at Evansville Regional Airport in the last few days. We're talking stun guns, knives, even a meat cleaver. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly