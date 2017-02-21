Fate of 3 officers in excessive force case to be decided Thursday

Three EPD officers accused of using excessive force will learn their fates Thursday.

All of this, stemming from an October arrest.

This all comes after Police Chief Billy Bolin said the officers used excessive force against the suspect, 36-year-old Mark Healy.

We learned Tuesday at an EPD Merit Commission meeting that one of those officers, Marcus Craig's hearing will be postponed. His attorney says they're not trying to delay the hearing. But this needed to be discussed, if he's fired, he'd lose that pension.

We're told Officer Craig's disability claim was made last month. The request for a continuance was made two weeks ago.

The hearing for the other three officers is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.

