Paddle board classes coming to downtown Evansville YMCA

A new form of exercise, that has gotten attention on social media, is coming to the Evansville downtown YMCA.

Stand-up paddle board fitness and yoga will be offered, starting Tuesday, February 28.

The classes are being offered to everyone, YMCA members and non-members.

Lindsay Benedyk, who will be teaching the class, said this is a great cardio exercise that helps builds stamina and strengthen your core.

She said the reaction from people have been very positive, and it's something the YMCA has been trying to get for years.

"They're just in awe. It's something new, It's different. It's challenging and it's also fun. It's one of those things where it's actually fun to fail. You want to fall in the water and make a splash and test your limits," said Benedyk.

There will be two stand-up paddle board classes, a fitness and yoga version, and they're monthly sessions.

The fitness class will focus on cardio, strength training and include some yoga. That class will be offered Tuesdays & Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. The price for members is $45 and $65 for non-members for 8 classes total.

The stand-up paddle board yoga will be held on Sundays from 2:30 p.m. - 3:14 p.m. It's $25 for members and $45 for non-members. That's for 4 classes total.

There are a limited number of boards, so sign-up and reserve your board at our Front Desk or by calling 812-423-9622.

Participants will be able to register up to a week prior to the session. Payment is due at the time of sign-ups. Non-refundable.

