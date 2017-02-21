ISP: Distracted driver rear-ends semi; vehicle totaled

State police say distracted driving was to blame for a wreck in Warrick County.

It happened Monday night around 8:30 on I-64, west of Lynnville.

Troopers say 21-year-old Derek Schmitt, of Jasper, was driving east on I-64 near the 33.5 mile-marker when he looked away from the roadway to read a text message he had received.

His vehicle then slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

State police say Schmitt was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, but his vehicle was totaled.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Troopers say the crash is another example why it’s important not to drive distracted.

