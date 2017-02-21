WATCH: A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Evansville. Hillary Simon is live with the latest.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STILL MILD: It's less foggy, but still very mild this morning with temps in the 50's under mostly cloudy skies. Temps will remain well above normal this afternoon in the mid to upper 60's. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there could be some light rain. The average low temp is 28, while the average high is 48.

EVANSVILLE ATTEMPTED MURDER: We're following a story we broke last night at 10. 28-year old Marquelle Smith is in police custody right now and facing several charges, including attempted murder. Evansville Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Jefferson and Bedford Avenues, and the situation ended with shots being fired and a car crashing into a shed. Hillary Simon is live with the story.

VANDERBURGH DISTURBANCE: We also have new information this morning on a disturbance in a subdivision in northern Vanderburgh County. Deputies were called to Brookview Drive just after 9 last night because someone said a man was refusing to leave their house.

TRAVEL BAN: President Trump could issue a new executive order on immigration as early as today. We learned he plans to institute a new plan to secure US borders, after his controversial travel ban was held up in federal courts.

ISTEP REPLACEMENT: We have new developments on plans to replace Indiana's troubled ISTEP. House lawmakers have approved a measure for a new test called ILEARN. Under the proposal, the statewide exam would be given during a single testing window at the end of the school year.

MCCURDY UPDATE: Work is almost finished on the McCurdy building in downtown Evansville. Developers tell us the project is nearing 15 million dollars now. They say there are just a few minor things left to do before tenants can move in. In the meantime, they're scheduling viewings and taking deposits.

