Missing Warrick Co. teen found safe

A missing Warrick County teen is back home safe thanks to the community's help.

Deputies tell us the teen, who dispatch said has a form of autism, walked away from Castle High School sometime Monday night.

Sergeant Todd Neff with the sheriff's office says many banded together to make sure he returned home safe.

"I want to thank the community for all their help," Neff said. "We had a lot of local firefighters looking, we had Ohio Valley Rescue came out, so we had a lot of help. We appreciate that. We appreciate the local people in the area who were looking so thank you for that."

The teen was found safe and was not hurt.

