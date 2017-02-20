EPD: Suspect crashes car into yard barn after officers open fire

An investigation is underway after gunshots were fired and a vehicle crashed into a garage on the south side of Evansville.

Evansville police say they got a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday about a fight going on and that someone heard shots fired in a neighborhood in the area of Jefferson and Bedford.

When officers arrived and tried to arrest the suspect, 28-year-old Marquelle Smith, they say Smith jumped into a car and tried speeding away.

Police say two officers opened fire on Smith and he ended up crashing into a nearby yard barn. We're told he was taken into custody after a short struggle with officers.

Smith was then taken to the hospital to get checked out, but police say he wasn't hurt during the incident. He's in jail now, facing several charges, including attempted murder.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on a 3-day administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

