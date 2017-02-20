Aces' Dickey named MVC Player of the Week

Sara Dickey enjoyed a historic performance against Southern Illinois this past Friday, and on Monday, the senior guard picked up her first career Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award.



UE's all-time leading scorer with 2,007 career points, Dickey put together an impressive performance against the Salukis, going 10-of-17 from the field on the way to a season-best 28 points. She buried seven three-pointers, which was just one off the school record, and helped the Aces end a six-game skid with their second victory over SIU this season.



In the third quarter, she became the eighth-ever MVC player to crack 2,000 career points, and she is just the 14th player from any of Indiana's 10 Division I schools to accomplish the feat.



Dickey's honor is the third such received by an Aces player this season. Camary Williams earned the previous two. The total of three this season is tied for the most for an Evansville team since the 1999-00 season, and it represents the most for a UE squad since 2007-08.



UE will return to action later this week as they close out their time at the Ford Center with showdowns against Bradley and Illinois State.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department