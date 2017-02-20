Suspect in custody after 'disturbance' in subdivision

A man is in jail after a "disturbance" in a subdivision in northern Vanderburgh County.

Deputies were called to Brookview Drive just after nine Monday night because someone said a man was refusing to leave that person's house.

That man has been identified as 32-year-old Jeremiah Jones, of Fort Branch.

Jones had left the home when deputies arrived but came back. When deputies confronted him they say Jones appeared to be ready to fight them.

Deputies say Jones took off in his SUV and led them on a short chase before hitting a dead end on Southbrook Drive.

Deputies say Jones hit one of their cars during that chase, then opened the door and climbed inside. The deputy held Jones at gunpoint until another deputy arrived and arrested him after a struggle.

Jones is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail, charged with resisting law enforcement and battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies tell us that "deadly weapon" was his SUV.

