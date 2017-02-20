Police: Semi hit low bridge in Central City - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Semi hit low bridge in Central City

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
CENTRAL CITY, KY (WFIE) -

Police in Central City says a semi hauling shoes hit a low bridge on Second Street while it tried to drive under it.

The driver of the semi was not hurt and the bridge was not damaged.

The shoes had to be loaded onto another truck.

All lanes were blocked, but they have since re-opened.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly