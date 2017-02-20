Deer Park parents, kids learn nutrition at Born Learning session

Teachers at Deer Park Elementary School are helping families prepare their kids for kindergarten.

School officials hosted a "Born Learning" session after school this evening. It's where families have a meal with school staff before learning skills to help students become kindergarten ready. Monday's lesson focused on nutrition.

Teachers taught parents methods and fun ways to teach kids about eating healthy. School staff tells us the "Born Learning" sessions also help teachers build a relationship with families before their kids start kindergarten.

“We have these little onesies that we give out that say Deer Park Elementary to our Deer Park families and those in the area," said Robin Nalley, Deer Park Elementary School Principal. "We want to make that connection with our families as soon as the babies are born and continue that partnership.”

Next month's "Born Learning" session will teach parents how young children learn.

