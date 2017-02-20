Lady Eagles' Leonhardt named Pitcher of the Week

University of Southern Indiana freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for her efforts in the Screaming Eagles’ 3-0 win over then No. 1-ranked and defending national champion University of North Alabama.

Making her collegiate debut, Leonhardt allowed just three hits, a walk and a hit batter in a complete-game shutout of the Lions. Leonhardt struck out six batters as USI snapped North Alabama’s six-game winning streak.

Leonhardt, a graduate of Fern Creek High School, is the first USI softball player to earn GLVC Pitcher of the Week honors since Brooke Harmening earned the award in February of 2015.

USI returns to action this weekend when it hosts the Midwest Region Crossover at Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville. The Eagles begin the weekend Friday when they take on Trevecca Nazarene University at 1 p.m. and Ferris State University at 3 p.m. USI also plays Northwood University and Ohio Dominican University Saturday, and Hillsdale College and Saginaw Valley State University Sunday.

The Midwest Region Tournament features 13 teams from the GLVC, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Games will be held on five different fields Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. and noon.

