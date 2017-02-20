Aces' Florey snags another MVC honor

A 4-time Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week in 2016, University of Evansville sophomore Morgan Florey added to her award tally on Monday as she was named the MVC Pitcher of the Week.

“Morgan did a tremendous job in the circle for us in the opening weekend,” Aces head coach Mat Mundell said. “She worked hard this fall to add to her game and we are excited to see it working.”

Florey had a stellar opening weekend of action for the Purple Aces as she tossed the first no-hitter for the program in 13 years against Creighton on Sunday. Florey did not give up an earned run in 20 1/3 innings of work while striking out 25 batters and throwing three complete games.

In the opener against Mercer, Florey threw six innings while fanning 8 batters. Florey was at it again on Saturday versus Creighton as she went the distance once again. The only run given up was an unearned run in the 8th as the Bluejays earned a 1-0 win. She rebounded on Sunday as she struck out a season-high 10 batters without issuing a walk in a no-hitter against the Bluejays. She also did a nice job on the offensive side, batting .308 in five outings.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department