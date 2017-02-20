$400K grant to improve Centertown water infrastructure

More than $400,000 community development block grant will help firefighters in Centertown.

City officials will be replacing a 150,000 gallon water tank. We are told a contractor installed it several years ago, but it hasn't been working properly.

$400,000 from a lawsuit settlement will be used to match the grant.

If there is a major fire in Centertown, the new tank will provide firefighters with enough water pressure to put out the blaze. For the last several years, city firefighters have been partnering with other departments from nearby communities.

"It feels really, really good," explained Pat Kessinger, Centertown City Clerk Administrator. "We worked a long time. A lot of effort went into getting the grant. It's very competitive. We are just very pleased that we were rewarded the money."

City officials in Hartford, Kentucky also received a more than $896,000 community development block grant to make improvements to the city's water system.

