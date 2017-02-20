City of Evansville to reveal 2017 road projects

Madisonville Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue.More >>
Madisonville Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened on May 15 in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on North Main Street.More >>
The shooting happened on May 15 in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on North Main Street.More >>
While residents are happy to see development in the area, they say at the same time, city officials shouldn't forget about those who need affordable housing.More >>
While residents are happy to see development in the area, they say at the same time, city officials shouldn't forget about those who need affordable housing.More >>
A jury found an Evansville man guilty of nine felonies Wednesday.More >>
A jury found an Evansville man guilty of nine felonies Wednesday.More >>
More than 300 million dollars of new investments are in the works in Warrick County. It started around 2009 with the development of the medical district, also known as the Warrick Wellness Trail.More >>
More than 300 million dollars of new investments are in the works in Warrick County. It started around 2009 with the development of the medical district, also known as the Warrick Wellness Trail.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>