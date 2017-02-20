City of Evansville to reveal 2017 road projects

Tired of driving over that bump in the road? All you have to do is speak up to get it fixed.

The City of Evansville wants your input into what roads need to be repaired. Wherever there's a bump, a dip, or uneven pavement, city engineer Brent Schmitt wants to know.

He's the man with the plan when it comes to fixing city roads.

"This year we've been lucky and we've had a relatively mild winter and so the freeze and thaw hasn't been too bad," said Schmitt.

But, wear and tear is a whole different story when it comes to some of the most traveled roads in Evansville.

"They're about a C average, which is actually fairly good for this region," explained Schmitt.

Because motorists who actually drive the roads every day know best, Schmitt wants to hear from drivers about where the city's worst roads are located.

This Wednesday, Schmitt and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host a hearing in hopes of hearing from you which roads are in desperate need of a makeover.

Schmitt has already identified four priority roads for this year.

They are:

Ohio Street from Ray Becker to Fulton Avenue.

John Street going north from the railroad tracks at the Lloyd Expressway.

First Avenue from Columbia to Diamond Avenue.

Cross Pointe Blvd, from the Lloyd Expressway to Virginia, an area that hasn't been upgraded since it was constructed in the early 2000's.

"Usually you're looking at a 15 to 20 year life cycle for a roadway," said Schmitt.

If you have a road you want to be repaired, you can tell Schmitt in person on Wednesday at the Dream Center. The hearing gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

