McCurdy building nearing completion, owners accepting leasing applications

Just last month, we told you one of Evansville's most historic buildings was getting a major upgrade.

Now, renovations to the McCurdy Building are close to being done. The historic building has sat in downtown Evansville for over 100 years.

Developers tell us the project is nearing $15 million now. The renovations will include two floors of commercial space that will have, a new restaurant, office space, and a coffee shop.

Property owners say there are just a few minor things left to do before tenants can move in, like put in fire sprinklers and fire alarms, plus complete work in the common areas, stairwells, and emergency exits.

In the meantime, they're scheduling viewings and taking deposits.

The building is still set to open in March.

If you're interested, you can email the Kunkel Group at info@kunkelgroup.com or reach them by phone at 812-484-6545 or 812-464-0042.

