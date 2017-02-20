EPD investigating 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Evansville is under investigation.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Washington Avenue near Parker Road.

We're told an SUV was heading west and crossed the center line before they hit a Dodge Neon.

Police say a third vehicle was involved in the crash, but "barely tapped" them.

The driver of the Neon was taken to the hospital for possible broken bones.

