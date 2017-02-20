Gibson Co. low unemployment rates raise problems

Gibson County has some of the lowest unemployment numbers in the state and in the nation.

But the Chamber Director tells us, local businesses can't always find qualified people with the right skill sets. Therefore, those unqualified people are left still looking for work.

Gibson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, James Stephens says there are fewer people looking for jobs in the county than in most other places. However, the types of job openings don't always fit the workforce demographic.

At a forum on Saturday, job-hunters met to tell state senators, Jim Tomes, and Mark Messmer, and state representative Thomas Washburne, they can't find work in Gibson County.

The area has a large number of labor and manufacturing type jobs and these job-seekers represent a portion of the workforce who can't physically perform that kind of work.

"Obviously we a very strong manufacturing situation here, so I know our local manufacturers are looking for qualified people," said Director Stephens.

Now, Gibson county officials, chamber of commerce, and the development corporation are working to bring in other kinds of training or employment opportunities for these workers.

