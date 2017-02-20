City of Owensboro one grant closer to extending Greenbelt

The city of Owensboro started designing an extension of the Greenbelt walking trail about a year ago, but it didn't have the money to set the plan in motion.

Now some grant money has the project closer to becoming a reality.

The $50,000 grant was given to the city thanks to a recreational trails program through the state. It hasn't been approved yet by the commission, but the city would pay up the money and the grant would reimburse the city for the work. The city says this money would help them start doing some drainage and earthwork where they will then put in pavement which will connect existing pavement near Hucks on Highway 54.

The city plans to apply for more grants to help fully fund this extension with the hopes it will be complete within a few years.

The city then hopes to look at connecting the extension all the way to downtown.

