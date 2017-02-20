Union Co. wrestling team continues winning tradition with back-to-back state titles

The Union County Braves are back-to-back state champions in wrestling.

The team brought home its ninth state title in school history this past weekend and Head Coach Robert Ervin earned Coach of the Year.

Six of the Braves' championships have come in the last 11 years. When you think of a dynasty in the Bluegrass, you might not think of the Union County Braves, but maybe you should.

The man behind all of that success, Coach Ervin, a former Braves champion himself, has coached for 14-years.

"That's what keeps me coming back here year after year, is the relationships I have with the kids," explained Coach Ervin. "If it was just about winning, I wouldn't be here."

Since Coach Ervin returned to the Union County High School wrestling program, he has helped produce 29 individual state champions since 2003.

"It's just a really great feeling, you know, I'll always remember that night," said Chance Oxford, Senior Wrestler.

Winning is in their blood. Oxford is a third generation Braves wrestler, and Saul Ervin is the coach's son.

"They know no matter how hard I am on them, that I love every one of them," said Coach Ervin. "And I do, we tell them that we love them all the time. And they know we care about them. Whether it's tough love, or we're having a good time."

The athletes will get right back in the weight room to work on another state championship next year.

