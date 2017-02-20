Friends reminisce on life of Dubois Co. teen

Grief counseling and a prayer service were offered for students, staff, and community members on Monday after the death of Northeast Dubois High School senior, Chad Knies.

Many local northeast Dubois High School students were there as well as family members and community members.

Lucas Gutgsell, says he has known Knies all his life. Gutgsell says Knies worked on his uncle's farm because he loved tractors and farming.

He was in disbelief when he found out he died. Gutsgell says Chad was always there when anyone needed him.

"If you asked him to do something, he'd be there in a heartbeat to help you," said Gutgsell.

Sierra Jones, also went to school with Knies and hang out with him a lot.

"He always made people laugh, anytime he was around, everybody was having a good time he always had something to say about something everybody had a good time when he was around," said Jones.

Deputies say Knies died on Purdue Farm Road near County Road 475 N in a single-vehicle accident. The police report says his truck struck an embankment and rolled over into a field, landing upside down.

The report also says Knies, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was partially ejected during the crash. Officials are still in the process of testing to see if alcohol and/or drugs could have been factors in the crash.

The accident was Dubois County's first roadway fatality of 2017.

