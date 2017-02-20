Golfers enjoy nice February weather on the course

It definitely doesn't feel like winter, and a lot of people are taking advantage of the near record warmth.

Some hit the links, like the golfers out at Cambridge.

Course officials tell us they had 146 people tee off Sunday and more than 100 on Monday.

When you put them together, that's more golfers than Cambridge had the whole month of February last year.

We wondered if the early start would hurt the greens. Grounds keepers say the extra use shouldn't have any negative impact on the course, come the real springtime.

