Community showing support for Wood Memorial Lady Trojans' ahead of Saturday's title game

The Wood Memorial Lady Trojans are heading to state after defeating Tindley High school on Saturday to earn the Class-A semi-state title.

Punching their ticket to Indianapolis and the State Title Game would be cause for celebration for any community. However, the Lady Trojans' victory has done much more for Oakland City.

The evidence was obvious throughout the season, but never more so than in this past Saturday's semi-state win. And the Wood Memorial faithful is planning on an even bigger showing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this coming Saturday.

"Oh, it's all anybody's talking about," explained Julie Elmore, Oakland City Library Director. "I was just having lunch earlier and everybody in the restaurant was talking about either the game or whether they were going to the game, so it was a good time up there. I think that there was a great expectation on these girls and these young ladies have risen to the challenge, and this has been fantastic for our community and been a great source of pride for us."

The Lady Trojans will square off against Union High School in the state title game on Saturday.

